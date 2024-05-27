Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Nordson by 9.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 42.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.94. 222,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.91 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.