Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,816 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 733,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,411. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

