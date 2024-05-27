Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

