Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.81. 7,234,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,235,459. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

