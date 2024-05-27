Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $3.14 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,260,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,435,000 after purchasing an additional 172,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.92. 1,135,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,638. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

