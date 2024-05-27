Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1,440.7% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,850,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,994,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.78. 2,089,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.25. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

