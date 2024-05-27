Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 328.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,510 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after buying an additional 555,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,220,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,515,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 298,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,167. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

