Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,234 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.8 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,523,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,279,392. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

