Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 34,789 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 444.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $68,360,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,165,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 279,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,316,000 after buying an additional 234,537 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

CCEP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $75.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

