Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 86,868 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,868 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,646. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.