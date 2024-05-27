Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 166,775 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,775 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,002,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,585,000 after acquiring an additional 220,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $140,473,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. 2,423,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,469. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.