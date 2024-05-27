Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,684 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Moderna by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,209 shares of company stock worth $20,951,971. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

