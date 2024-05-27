Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 48,996 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,996 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tobam boosted its stake in NiSource by 3,994.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NiSource by 38.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

