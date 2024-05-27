Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,112 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 348,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 192,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $5,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

TSN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,249. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

