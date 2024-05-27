Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 429 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGL. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:REGL traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,775 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.