Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255,178 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,436,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 359,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,227,000 after buying an additional 154,931 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

