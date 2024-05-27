Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,119,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Shares of GS opened at $461.18 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

