OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.04% of OraSure Technologies worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 165,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 100,557 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 301,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

