Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.08% of Ambarella worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

AMBA stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $76,171.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,023.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $76,171.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,023.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

