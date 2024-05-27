Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.18% of EPR Properties worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after acquiring an additional 934,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 104,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

