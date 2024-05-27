Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 300 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96,713 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 728,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,811,000 after purchasing an additional 379,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

GMED opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $67.37.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

