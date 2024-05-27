Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.23% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $159,512. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.73 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.