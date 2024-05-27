Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.27% of Omnicell worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after acquiring an additional 674,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $18,802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 12,425.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 478,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $13,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

