Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $132,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Moody’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 28,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $410.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.19 and a 200-day moving average of $383.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

