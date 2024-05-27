Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 903 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

