Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after buying an additional 415,398 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $210.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average of $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $211.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

