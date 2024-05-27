1,904 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,463,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 155,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 160,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.24 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.