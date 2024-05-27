1,451 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,243,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $140,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $126.91 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.