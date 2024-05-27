Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 304 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $88.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

