Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,142 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

