TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $154.35 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $154.35 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00054575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001009 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,804,707 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,321,778 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

