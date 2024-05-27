Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44.08 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $142.93 or 0.00207686 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $44.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,822.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.10 or 0.00716479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00123236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00092608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,442,114 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

