Venom (VENOM) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Venom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $404.02 million and $1.99 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.21983538 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,249,931.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.