Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $274.51 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.club.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 314,246,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00077307 USD and is up 14.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,924,844.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

