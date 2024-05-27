Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $19,129.02 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.36 or 0.00006372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $159.33 million and $19,129.02 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,877.20 or 1.00033773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00116802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.36092347 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,442.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

