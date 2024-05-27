Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $394.33 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00005446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $394.33 million and $44.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.17 or 0.05699263 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00054695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,167,425 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

