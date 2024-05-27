QUASA One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,583.46 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $186,350.01 and $1,583.46 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,877.20 or 1.00033773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00116802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00168427 USD and is up 11.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,811.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

