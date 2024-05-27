Aion Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $32.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00091955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00030671 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012443 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000068 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

