Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,030 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 64,131 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.