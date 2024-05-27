Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $318.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.89 and a 200-day moving average of $305.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

