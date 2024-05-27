Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,495 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $217.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average is $229.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

