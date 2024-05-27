Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 30,727 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 877,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KIM opened at $18.47 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

