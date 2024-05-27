Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 145 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,792.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,009.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,830.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

