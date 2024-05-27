Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 33,076 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HST opened at $18.30 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

