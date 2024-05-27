Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.64 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,698 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

NYSE:CHH opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

