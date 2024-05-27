Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,786 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.8 %

APTV opened at $82.55 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

