Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of W. P. Carey worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.78 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

