Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

