MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $326,237,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 10,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 211,034 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after acquiring an additional 122,893 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,482,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.57.

MongoDB stock opened at $349.74 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.14.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

