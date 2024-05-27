Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,429 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

